Private Client Services LLC Invests $201,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 117.3% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE TSM opened at $207.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.78. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $222.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.