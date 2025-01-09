Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $591.21.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $468.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $514.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.89. The firm has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.