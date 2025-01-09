583 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $409.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $427.74 and its 200 day moving average is $399.42. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $469.39. The company has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.