First Hawaiian Bank Buys 5,171 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257.4% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.7 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $384.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $81.50 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

