First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Chubb by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $266.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $222.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.00.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.16.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

