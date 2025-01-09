First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,234 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5,047.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,170,000 after buying an additional 1,002,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,479,000 after buying an additional 699,204 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,739,678.58. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 946,132 shares of company stock worth $115,666,897. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $119.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average of $121.67. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

