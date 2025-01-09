Thiago T. Santelmo Sells 3,511 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,555.40. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.56. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on QSR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.