Thiago T. Santelmo Sells 3,511 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,555.40. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Restaurant Brands International Price Performance
Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.56. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on QSR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
