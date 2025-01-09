Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $115.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.50 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.