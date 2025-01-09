Private Client Services LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,847 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $121.84 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.20 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.02. The company has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.89.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

