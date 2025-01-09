Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.31 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

ORLY stock opened at $1,205.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $921.25 and a twelve month high of $1,283.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,220.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1,154.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,269.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.