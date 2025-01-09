International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,235,256 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. B. Riley upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $458.78.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $415.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

