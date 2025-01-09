Jennifer Allison Haworth Sells 9,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $1,016,190.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,591.35. This represents a 40.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $114.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.68. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.43. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Globe Life from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Globe Life by 151.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,483,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,545,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,480,000 after acquiring an additional 115,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 9.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 85.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

