Park National Corp OH Has $798,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after acquiring an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,194,000 after buying an additional 143,440 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,349,441,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,676,000 after buying an additional 24,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,166.97. This represents a 42.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total value of $58,542.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,819.42. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,190 shares of company stock valued at $25,012,927 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $544.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.46, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.77 and a 52 week high of $556.23.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.17.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

