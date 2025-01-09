Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 3,398 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 6.5% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,307,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in RTX by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $953,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in RTX by 83.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 82,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 37,671 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $116.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $154.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.87.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

