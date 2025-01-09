Park National Corp OH Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock opened at $231.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.68. The stock has a market cap of $140.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

