Diversified Trust Co Has $1.60 Million Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Planet Fitness by 2.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Planet Fitness news, insider Jennifer Simmons sold 11,453 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,101,778.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,382. The trade was a 37.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:PLNT opened at $100.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.52. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $102.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.17.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

