Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 254.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 52,329 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 295,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 122,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 81,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 34.2% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $126.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.37. The company has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.01 and a 52 week high of $161.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

