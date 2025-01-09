Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 4,685 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CSX by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 80,423 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CSX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,374,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in CSX by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 46,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,095,000 after buying an additional 77,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $867,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

