GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $86.26 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.31 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.04. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GEHC. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

