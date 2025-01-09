Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Decreased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Copart by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 283.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.82 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $16,038,273.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,907,971.03. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

