Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $223,122.38 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Jon Blotner sold 4,966 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $223,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,238.77. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jon Blotner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Jon Blotner sold 4,521 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $211,944.48.

On Monday, October 14th, Jon Blotner sold 4,600 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $246,560.00.

Shares of W stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 14.9% during the second quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

