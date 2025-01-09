Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $5,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $102.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read bought 1,100 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,584.10. This represents a 78.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,438.57. This trade represents a 59.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,035 shares of company stock worth $62,282,808. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

