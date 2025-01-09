Kate Gulliver Sells 5,974 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $268,531.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,881.80. The trade was a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kate Gulliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Kate Gulliver sold 5,754 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $270,783.24.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $45.29 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 28.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,086,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,755,000 after purchasing an additional 675,271 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in Wayfair by 22.9% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,322,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,487,000 after buying an additional 432,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,690,000 after buying an additional 35,268 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,652,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5,699.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,235,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $69.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wayfair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.24.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

