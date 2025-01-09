Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,139 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.22% of Kyndryl worth $17,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 33.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 44.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Kyndryl by 15.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 1.4% during the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -96.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KD. Bank of America began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

