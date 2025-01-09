Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 18.7% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $125.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $116.84 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

