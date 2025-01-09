Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,130.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,678.58. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 946,132 shares of company stock valued at $115,666,897 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $119.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.67.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

