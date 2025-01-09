Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 3,775 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of CF Industries worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,386,000 after purchasing an additional 549,569 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7,617.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 437,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,440,000 after buying an additional 431,910 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 737,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after buying an additional 300,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,003,000 after acquiring an additional 300,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,314.58. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,470. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CF stock opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $94.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

