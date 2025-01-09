Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 192,421.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,980,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,418,233,000 after buying an additional 7,975,855 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 42,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,919,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,223,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,383 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Hubbell by 30.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,202,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,377,000 after acquiring an additional 279,654 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 268.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 231,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after purchasing an additional 168,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,687,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $471.50.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total value of $533,332.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,553.40. This trade represents a 27.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HUBB opened at $434.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $319.03 and a 12 month high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $444.93 and a 200-day moving average of $414.36.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.