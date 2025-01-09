Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,488. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $457.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

TT stock opened at $386.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $240.51 and a twelve month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.