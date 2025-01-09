Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $58.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

