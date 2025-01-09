Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 227,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 115,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $120.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.