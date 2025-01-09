Private Client Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 263 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,817,500. The trade was a 24.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,742 shares of company stock valued at $131,030,268 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $875.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $874.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $750.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $472.95 and a 1 year high of $941.75. The stock has a market cap of $374.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.