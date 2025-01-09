CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in CDW by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $181.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.16. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.43 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CDW shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.