Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Forward Air from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday.
NASDAQ FWRD opened at $32.01 on Thursday. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $63.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16.
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
