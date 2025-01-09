UBS Group Increases Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $180.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.60 and its 200 day moving average is $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $854.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.90 million. Copa had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copa will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Copa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 9.1% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Copa by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

