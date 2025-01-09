Truist Financial Reiterates Hold Rating for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 115,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

