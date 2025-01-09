Park National Corp OH Decreases Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSA opened at $161.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.00. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $158.91 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $432.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

MSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

