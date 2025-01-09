International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,191,287 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $101.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $94.23 and a one year high of $135.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.92.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This represents a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 2,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

