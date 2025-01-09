International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,139,241 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 798.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.