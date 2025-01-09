Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNI. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.48.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average of $112.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 3,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 82.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 115.2% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

