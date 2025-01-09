Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Raised to “Buy” at Redburn Atlantic

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $147.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $109.63 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7,637.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 225,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 222,870 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 132.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 29,010 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 36,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 760,620 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

