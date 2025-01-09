Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $188,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,838.69. This trade represents a 11.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,821. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,674,000 after buying an additional 3,157,923 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,679,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,617.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,707,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $86,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

