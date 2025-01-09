International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,705,468 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE IBM opened at $223.15 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $159.51 and a one year high of $239.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.59. The firm has a market cap of $206.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 97.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

