Piper Sandler Raises Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $80.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NARI. Oppenheimer started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NARI stock opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,800,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 601,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,067,509.66. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $165,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,289,449.90. This represents a 0.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,000 shares of company stock worth $22,621,870 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 39.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 31,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

