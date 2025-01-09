Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

NYSE SHAK opened at $132.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $64.16 and a twelve month high of $139.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 780.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.86.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $88,281.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,223,894.67. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 22,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $2,824,348.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 437,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,473,797.62. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,566,330. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 154.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 650,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,157,000 after buying an additional 395,311 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,677,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,673,000 after acquiring an additional 384,131 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 544,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,990,000 after acquiring an additional 273,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 69.1% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 579,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 236,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

