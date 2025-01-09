TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

Analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 264.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.86. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,697.48. This trade represents a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $74,793.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,282.74. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,291 shares of company stock worth $304,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 57,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 184,358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $181,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

