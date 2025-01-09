Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.82. The company has a market cap of $201.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $144.56 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

