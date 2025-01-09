NIO (NYSE:NIO) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Shares of NIO opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,076,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 580.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 392,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 334,723 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 1,652,962.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 132,237 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in NIO by 5,388.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,394,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after buying an additional 5,296,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at about $1,327,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

