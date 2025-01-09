Park National Corp OH Purchases 468 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $1,093,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $1,718,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $394.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.78 and its 200 day moving average is $278.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.30.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 621,886 shares of company stock worth $213,451,751 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.69.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

