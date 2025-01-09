Ali Kashani Sells 37,500 Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,230,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,367,748.40. The trade was a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $129,225.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $123,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Ali Kashani sold 5,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $36,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Ali Kashani sold 1,008 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $16,178.40.

On Monday, December 16th, Ali Kashani sold 22,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $335,925.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $31,200.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $33,800.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Ali Kashani sold 31,791 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $362,099.49.

On Monday, November 25th, Ali Kashani sold 9,719 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $85,235.63.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Serve Robotics stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

