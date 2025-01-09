Ali Kashani Sells 37,500 Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERVGet Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,230,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,367,748.40. The trade was a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 3rd, Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $129,225.00.
  • On Thursday, December 26th, Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $123,750.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 24th, Ali Kashani sold 5,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00.
  • On Friday, December 20th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $36,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 18th, Ali Kashani sold 1,008 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $16,178.40.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Ali Kashani sold 22,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $335,925.00.
  • On Friday, December 13th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $31,200.00.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $33,800.00.
  • On Friday, December 6th, Ali Kashani sold 31,791 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $362,099.49.
  • On Monday, November 25th, Ali Kashani sold 9,719 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $85,235.63.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Serve Robotics stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV)

